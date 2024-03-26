by VALERIO BARRETTA

Alonso, penalty confirmed: there will be no appeal

Fernando Alonso he closed his Australian Grand Prix in eighth place. In fact, Aston Martin will not attempt to cancel the penalty imposed on the two-time world champion following the early braking which – according to the race stewards – caused George Russell's accident on the last lap of the Grand Prix held on Sunday at Albert Park. Team principal Mike announced it Krackwho highlights how the decision was due to the fact that Aston Martin was unable to obtain data or new evidence that was not available to the stewards at the time of the decision.

The Aston Martin press release

The Luxembourger, however, strongly defended Alonso, believing that the penalty was unfair: “We are all relieved that George is okay and has come through after the accident. I want to reiterate that we fully support Fernandowho is the most experienced driver in Formula 1, has raced more races than anyone else, has over 20 years of experience and has been world champion several times in different categories“.

“Getting a 20 second penalty when there was no contact with Russell was a bitter pill to swallow, but we have to accept the decision. We presented our best arguments, but without new evidence we cannot ask for a right of revision“.

“Fernando is a phenomenal driver and used every tool of the trade to finish ahead of George, just like we saw in Brazil last year with Sergio Perez. This is motorsport art at the highest level. He would never put anyone in danger“, concluded Krack.