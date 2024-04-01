The theme of the week

The Circus is enjoying this weekend break while waiting to fly to Japan, but among the fans there is still no shortage of post-Australian GP discussion topics and one of the hottest is always the one concerning theAlonso-Russell episodewith the Englishman going off the track and the 20 second penalty imposed on the Spanish champion for “potentially dangerous driving“.

The former pilots themselves are divided on the matter: Giedo Van der Garde he harshly criticized Alonso, while the 1996 world champion Damon Hill took the Aston Martin standard bearer's defense. Another former Williams driver also took this same line, Heinz Harald Frentzen. In recent months, German has become a point of reference for many enthusiasts on social networks for his habit of publishing videos and images of his career which are often used to try to explain to users some dynamics of current F1.

Criticism of Herbert: “He invented a new rule”

The 'Alonso case' was no exception, about which Frentzen also enjoyed himself actively interact with users on Twitter/X. The former driver from Mönchengladbach published a video of himself dating back to the 2002 Austrian GP, ​​when he played for the Arrows team. The images show him chasing Eddie Irvine's Jaguar, a chase that ends with Frentzen spinning and ending up in the gravel. A dynamic similar to that seen in Australia between Alonso and Russell. “Honestly, Eddie should have been punished because he slowed down early and I hit turbulence and spun around?“, asks Frentzen.

The comments confirm that the majority of fans are on Alonso's side and Frentzen seems to agree: “So why was Alonso punished? – urges Frentzen – I mean, to Johnny [Herbert] don't like Alonso?”, he adds, referring to his former colleague who made his debut in the commissioners' panel in Melbourne and who in the past had had tense affairs with Alonso. “Johnny is creating a new racing rule – Frentzen finally concluded, replying to another user – the person in front always decides the pace. The only exception would be if you deliberately braked during an acceleration phase.”. A circumstance which, however, does not seem to be exactly the one that involved Alonso.