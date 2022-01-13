The 2021 world championship has welcomed a bi-world champion like Fernando Alonso, returned to the Circus at the wheel of the Alpine, after having abandoned the category at the end of 2018. The Spaniard, who will blow out 41 candles in July 2022, has played a fundamental role this year for Esteban Ocon’s victory in the Hungarian GP, in addition to winning his first podium after seven years on the occasion of the Qatar GP. Interviewed by the official site of Formula 1 between the last season and the one to come, Alonso also retraced the two years spent away from the paddock; in this case, the 2005 and 2006 world champion was able to express a positive opinion on two pilots who had the opportunity to directly challenge in the last 22 tests on the calendar, among other things after having seen them on TV during that two-year period.

In particular, the Iberian said he found the reasons to stay in front of the screen thanks to two talents who, in his opinion, had definitely impressed him: “I also said at the beginning of the championship – commented – even before it started in Bahrain, those who impressed me the most when I was at home were George Russell, based on what were the performances in Williams, e Max Verstappen. Those they were the two boys for whom I turned on the TV“. However, Alonso’s return to F1 was complicated by a violent crash on his bike during the winter of 2021, which forced the Spaniard to undergo surgery on the face. One year after that episode, the former Ferrari and McLaren driver is ready to undergo a second and definitive one operation, which will allow him to be able to prepare himself in the best possible way in view of a world championship that will present numerous technical-regulatory innovations: “I think we need a good winter – he added – and I need to be trained and to train better than last year; the February bicycle accident did not help. This January I will have to remove the plaques from my face, so I will have two weeks off. I probably would have had them anyway even without the surgery, because it’s just time to relax. But after that we need to go to the winter tests with a good program, physically and also in the car. If the car is competitive, and it’s up to us to do it, I’m sure I’ll be 100%. There are no more excuses like lower budget or fewer resources. So, it’s up to us alone “.