Aston in the middle of the pack

The first day of free practice at Spa, Belgium, saw Aston Martin once again position itself among the midfield cars, with Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso who finished FP2 with the 11th and 12th fastest times of the session respectively, separated by just six thousandths.

Alonso’s words

Interviewed by the official F1 channel, the Spaniard did not go into too much detail in his analysis of the day, postponing his predictions until tomorrow.Feelings after FP2? It’s hard to say until we’ve debriefed and analyzed everything. Better ask tomorrow,” he has declared.

Right on Saturday in Spa the the risk is that of rain. Even if this insidious variable were to be present, however, the two-time world champion did not seem too worried: “Risk of rain? The assessments we made in the last few days, before the start of the weekend, do not change. We know that the weather here is changeable and if that happens we will have to make some smart decisions. and set the machine for variable conditions“, concluded Alonso.