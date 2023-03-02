The recovery of Stroll

The official participation in the Bahrain Grand Prix of Lance Stroll put an end to a long doubt about the Canadian’s presence at Sakhir, even more so after all the pre-season test sessions missed due to an unfortunate accident. Fernando Alonso’s new teammate had in fact fallen off his bicycle a few days before the appointment with the tests, reporting an inwrist injury disposed of just in time for the race weekend also thanks to surgery.

Not just Stroll

In order to avoid any kind of unforeseen event, Aston Martin has in any case ‘summoned’ its third driver Felipe Drugovich to the pits, the same one who had replaced Stroll during the tests. However, if you want to analyze the line-up of the British team, too Alonso he has not been free from recent injuries of a certain importance, although they occurred in the early stages of the 2022 season, and therefore when the Spaniard was still in Alpine.

Alonso’s revelation

During the pre-Bahrain GP press conference, the 41-year-old admitted that he had suffered some fractures following the accident that occurred during the Q3 of the Australian Grand Prixwhile continuing to drive with bandages and bandages up to the Grand Prix of Monki.e. from the first half of April to the end of May: “In my case, last year I got broke some bones in both hands – he confessed – and until August I still hadn’t fully recovered. I was in some pain, but we love to ride!”.

The ‘welcome back’ to Lance

However, with these statements, Alonso did not want to make any kind of comparison with his injury and Stroll’s subsequent one: “These are very different things – he added – I don’t know exactly what Lance had. It remains private, but it’s good news that he’s here and he’ll try. This demonstrates his desire to win and his motivation to do it with this team. This is also fighting for any possible position this weekend. He’s here ready to try. It’s a great sign.”