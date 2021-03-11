Alpine confirmed how it will distribute the preseason tests among its drivers: Ocon will get on the A521 on Friday and Sunday morning and Alonso will do the same on Saturday and Sunday afternoon. The Asturian will participate on Friday in the official FIA press conference, although he will do so with no experience at the wheel of this season’s car.

Faced with such a short training program, it is essential that reliability does not hinder the test sessions, because if a pilot loses many kilometers of taxiing, it is logical that the team compensates it with the sessions that correspond to the other.

Some teams will choose to distribute mornings and afternoons among their drivers, while the old Renault uses a mixed program. The tests begin on Friday, March 12, and end on Sunday, March 14, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a break from 1 to 2 p.m. to rest.