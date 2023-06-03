Home faux pas

Right in front of the friendly public of Barcelona, ​​who flocked to the stands of the Catalan racetrack above all to see him get on the podium and perhaps fight for a victoryFernando Alonso experienced his first ‘no’ weekend of the season. No early eliminations, as instead happened to the various Leclercs, Perez and Russell, but a ninth place on the grid which certainly cannot satisfy the ambition of the timeless Asturian, capable of conquering five podiums in six races this year.

Damaged bottom

To hinder the run-up to the front rows of Alonso have also thought about it problems at the bottom of the AMR23, ruined by the #14 himself in an off the track committed at the beginning of Q1, when with the wet track the former Alpine driver ended up in the gravel in the last sector of the circuit, at the end of the fast corner that introduces the riders onto the straight principal. However, nothing seems to affect Alonso’s good mood, which he spoke to Sky Sports F1 it was said once again confident of being able to come back during the raceas has often happened to him this year.

Alonso’s comment

“We hope to recover something in the race – declared the Asturian – because the car is always very fast on Sundays. Even today, with the damage on the road surface, we were still very competitive”. Yet another podium placement seems difficult for the idol of the Spanish public to grab, but Alonso is confident he can climb at least four positions: “If we put everything right and we have good degradation, the top-5 is still possible – he ruled – maybe the podium is out of reach starting so far back, but we’ll see“.

Stroll 6th

Today was also the first time this season that Alonso has been beaten by his teammate on the flying lap. In fact, Lance Stroll recorded the sixth fastest time overall, beating the local darling by about five tenths. A further sign of concreteness from Aston Martin on a Saturday in which the Silverstone team was the only one – among the top four teams this season – to place two single-seaters in Q3.