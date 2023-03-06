It’s all true

From disbelief to pure joy. The weekend of Fernando Alonso it was one escalation of increasingly beautiful emotions: from the sigh of relief heaved on Friday in realizing that the performance provided by the AMR23 during the tests was not just a flash in the pan, to the definitive confirmation that arrived during Q3 on Saturday, when the veteran from Oviedo was capable of snatching fifth position on the grid, immediately behind the two Ferraris and ahead of both the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. However, the masterpiece of the two-time world champion arrived on Sunday, when despite a poor start the #14 was able to reassemble up to the third step of the podium. A placement certainly facilitated by the technical knockout of Charles Leclerc, but also built on spectacular overtaking on the track against Russell, Hamilton and compatriot Carlos Sainz.

Here’s the party

After passing under the checkered flag, the former Ferrari and McLaren ensign was no longer able to hold back his joy, which erupted in a radio team full of enthusiasm and gratitude for his new team. “But what did you guys do? I’m really proud of you, that’s great – exulted the Asturian communicating with the pit wall of the British team – you put on the second best car”.

Strong bond with Stroll

After the celebrations with the team, however, Alonso wanted to behave like a true ‘captain’ of the team, taking his box mate under his protective wing Lance Stroll. In fact, the Canadian finished sixth, ahead of George Russell, despite the significant physical problems in his wrists that limited him after the injury suffered two weeks ago on a mountain bike. “Lance is my hero – underlined ‘El Nano’ on the radio – he did an amazing performance”. We’re only at the first race, but the feeling that we breathe is certainly that for the entire Silverstone team this 2023 could become an unforgettable year.