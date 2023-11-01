A post about X with the butterfly effect

“I don’t want to believe the rumor they just told me in the paddock. No“: with this phrase, rather cryptic and interpretable in a decidedly varied way, the Spanish journalist Albert Fabrega it literally shook the F1 fans on social media X. Over three thousand replies, six thousand shares, an audience of eleven and a half million: everyone looking for answers, developing theories, transforming the most classic of butterfly flaps into a powerful hurricane. The most popular thesis saw Fernando Alonso ready to take off his Aston Martin jacket to wear the Red Bull one in 2024with the Spaniard’s team ready to be sold by Lawrence Stroll to the Arabs of Aramco And Sergio Perez fired from Red Bull.

More profiles on X of minor journalists linked to the world of Formula 1 have relaunched these hypotheses, tickling the imagination of fans more than ever. Fabrega himself took care of dampening the hype the following day: “I want to say something regarding the indiscretion I commented on yesterday. For the tone in which I wrote it, I wouldn’t like that to happen. From here, you can speculate as much as you like. And I hope it remains a rumor and doesn’t turn into news. End of the story“. This was enough to raise the alarm among Alonso fans: what if Fernandodisappointed by Aston Martin’s retreat, to say enough and retire from F1?

Let’s do some order and see how much truth there could be in the fantasy market hypotheses drawn up in the last few hours, taking advantage of the recent articles that have appeared on F1-Insideron Brand and on the blog of the knowledgeable Joe Saward.

Is Alonso retiring?

Let’s start with the latest widespread indiscretion, namely the possibility that Alonso will choose to hang up his helmet at the end of the championship. This seems like it the least plausible scenario of those proposed, if only because – despite the disappointment with Aston Martin’s recent performances – the Asturian does not seem at all inclined to say enough with F1, despite the 42 springs. Just over the weekend in Mexico City he explained to Fox Sports: “I like competition, I like to be fast and I hate losing. It’s not very difficult to find motivation when I’m in the car. Maybe I’m a little weaker physically than I was in my 20s, but as you get older you get to know your body better. But I don’t think I’ll stop at the moment. I know I’m at the end of my career, but it’s not on my mind. I have not set a date when I will end my career“. In short, there is no desire to take off the F1 driver’s suit forever. And the contract with Aston Martin is “multi-year” and therefore valid for 2024.

Voice Credibility: 1%.

Lawrence Stroll selling Aston Martin?

The obvious step backwards for Aston Martin, which started the season as the surprising second force in the world championship and is currently struggling to reach the top 10, is there for all to see. At the end of the Mexican match Alonso bitterly noted: “We will not fight for anything significant between now and the end of the year”. McLaren took fourth place from her and the destiny of the English team is to finish the world championship in fifth place among the constructors. “Lawrence is not happy. But neither are we, no one is happy.” explained team principal Mike Krack to Motorsport-Total. That was enough for revive the recent rumors about the sale of the team to the Arabs of Aramco, aired in recent weeks complete with figures (800 million euros). To the decline in competitiveness must be added the grid season of Lance Stroll, whose career was the main reason for his father Lawrence’s investments in Formula 1, first at sponsor level and subsequently by purchasing the former Force India. F1-Insider explains that the Canadian pilot’s family is putting pressure on him to retire, led by his mother Claire-Ann. Lance’s farewell to F1 would facilitate the sale to Aramco.

Going back to the possibility of Alonso’s retirement or farewell, in the event of the sale of Aston Martin, the Spaniards Brand they assure: “Fernando has an excellent relationship with company president Amin Hassan Nasser, who congratulated him at length after the podium in Jeddah. Furthermore, the financial commitment and resources available to the team would be very similar in the – more than unlikely – event of Stroll senior’s exit”.

Voice Credibility: 10%.

Will Sergio Perez be at Red Bull in 2024?

Since the end of the summer break – and especially after the decision to hand over the steering wheel of the Alpha Tauri to Daniel Ricciardo – the catchphrase about Sergio Perez’s stay in Red Bull has now become the most classic of soap operas. After the terrible epilogue of the home race in Mexico, his prices are falling again, especially after the great performance of Ricciardo, who even managed to stay ahead of him in qualifying. Several sources agree: Red Bull has the possibility to break Perez’s contract early, also valid for 2024, despite the superficial denials that also arrived at the end of the Hermanos Rodriguez race. The Germans of F1-Insider they go further: “In the first third of the season, in 2024, a contractual clause could come into force that would allow Red Bull to terminate the contract with the Mexican without penalties, in the event of mediocre results. And this deadline could be the Monaco GP at the end of May“. Britain’s Joe Saward outlined a different scenario: “Contracts nowadays tend to have performance clauses based on scoring percentages compared to your teammate. After Mexico, Perez has 48.8% of Verstappen’s points. If he were to score less than 50% at the end of the year, this could be grounds for termination without penalty”.

Voice Credibility: 50%.

Alonso in Red Bull for a sensational last dance?

Finally, we come to the hypothesis that has most fired the fans’ imagination. Perez fired by Red Bull for poor performance and Fernando Alonso ready to become Max Verstappen’s teammate. From post to post, this indiscretion was covered by some well-informed journalists in the paddock. We were talking about Joe Saward, which also reports on the social fantasy according to which Perez could make the opposite path to Aston Martin; the British journalist talks about movements”contractually possible” and of “sensible move“, highlighting how for Red Bull “Getting rid of Perez and his $8 million salary would cost less than the difference between first and second place among manufacturers, estimated at $10 million“. The English journalist is remained rather tight-lipped on the issuelimiting itself to describing the crazy voices of the last few hours.

From Spain instead we go straight to “no”, Alonso will not move to Red Bull. The journalist Antonio Lobato it’s clear: “Social media is a monster and things can get out of hand quickly. Red Bull insists Perez continues next year given his existing contract. The only option could be to put Ricciardo in his place. There is absolutely nothing with Fernando, his entourage even told me they were worried because these rumors could generate tension within Aston Martin“.

On the same line of thought Brand: “There are two drivers that Max Verstappen would never want at his side: Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton, in that order. No driver, as superb as the Dutchman, would accept taking this risk. However much sporting and personal admiration there is between the two, it’s pretty unlikely that Max would give the green light to have him as a teammate. Furthermore, if Checo were excluded, Red Bull would almost certainly focus on Daniel Ricciardo, who would accept the role of second driver.”

In short, at the moment There are no credible elements that could suggest an evolving Alonso-Red Bull scenario.

In Formula 1 anything can always happen, but this scenario really borders on Fantasy-Formula 1. A bit like Marc Marquez who in MotoGP leaves Honda for the Gresini team, with a one-year-old Ducati.

Voice Credibility: 1%.