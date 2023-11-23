Alonso, a great 2023

Net of Aston Martin’s recent difficulties, Fernando’s 2023 Alonso it can only be positive. The Spaniard has 200 points, significantly more than those that the Silverstone team has put together since it changed its name (i.e. from 2021 onwards), going to the podium on eight occasions. The same can be said on a personal level: the two-time world champion in Alpine has accumulated 162 points (evenly divided between 2021 and 2022), and now has 38 more. It’s logical that the decline has caused some discontent between summer and autumn, but adopting the right perspective, Aston Martin’s season is at least a full 7.

Alonso’s words

“The season went better than I thought at the beginning of the year. Of course we had some hope, but twelve months ago when we were here in Abu Dhabi, when I did the first tests with Aston Martin, it would have been It is unthinkable to be in the position we are in today: 200 points, fighting with Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren means that this has been a formidable season. I had fun in every race“, commented Alonso in Abu Dhabi.

The fight with McLaren

“I think we should be competitive, why not? But so should McLaren. It’s all about how we will run the Grand Prix, whether we will be perfect, whether we will have no retirements or problems like that. It will be an intense battleobviously we would like to regain fourth position in the Constructors’ World Championship, it is however a help for the team on an economic level, so we will give our best to achieve this“.

The constructors’ ranking

The fight for fourth place in the Constructors’ World Championship sees McLaren as the favourites, which has 284 points against Aston Martin’s 273. Recovering 11 points from the Woking team will not be an easy task, but the difference in performance shown in the last few races can lead Alonso and his teammates to hope, also because Lance Stroll seems to have finally “awakened” from his torpor, entering the top-5 in the last two grand prizes.