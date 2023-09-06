Alonso, a legendary career

To give an idea of ​​the sensational duration of the parable in Formula 1 of Fernando Alonso, it is enough to outline – in spans – what was happening in the world in the year of its debut. When the Spaniard climbed into the cockpit of his Minardi on March 4, 2001, Wikipedia had been online for just under two months, the lira was still there (the euro would come into force on January 1, 2002) and no one would ever could have imagined what would have happened a little over six months later, with 9/11 and the attack on America by Islamic terrorists.

I mean, a lifetime ago. But after 22 years, 2 world titles, 32 victories, 104 podiums, 22 pole positions and over 2000 points earned between Renault, McLaren, Ferrari, Alpine and Aston Martin, Fernando Alonso is still present on the Formula 1 starting grid. his participation is not attributable to a mere pro forma, given that in this 2023 he has already obtained the beauty of six podiums at the age of 42.

Alonso explains the successes of Hamilton and Verstappen

As you know, though Fernando Alonso he never shone – after the two world championships with Renault – in terms of timing, practically never finding himself driving the best car of the lot. In an interview granted to the British del The Telegraphthe Spaniard wanted to question the ability of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen to create a winning team.

“It has always been said that there are riders capable of building a winning team, but when Lewis arrived at Mercedes in 2013, he built nothing. It was just a rule change for the following season and it all started from there“, noted Alonso, continuing: “In the case of max, when he switched from Toro Rosso to Red Bull, Hamilton won everything. He didn’t build a winning team. In 2021 there was a very close fight between the two and now with the regulation change he is winning all the races. So I don’t know what is meant by building a team, because we are talking about a sport made up of technical decisions, regulations or inspirations, which carry more weight than data, information or the driving styles of the riders. You have to be in the right place at the right time.”