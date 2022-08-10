The dominoes triggered by Sebastian Vettel before the Hungarian Grand Prix produced sensational twists and could roll out the red carpet at an event that seemed impossible. Formula 1 today is also that world where a driver can race against a colleague born after his debut. In summary, the phrase “I’ve been doing this job since before you were bornMay not be a joke anymore.

This is what could happen, in fact, between Fernando Alonso and Oscar Piastri. The two-time world champion made his Formula 1 racing debut on March 4, 2001, when he was only 19 years old. He did it in Melbourne, Australia. Who knows if Mrs. Nicole Piastri, eight months pregnant, was watching that Grand Prix that was being run a few steps from her house. Certainly she could not have imagined that her Oscar, which would have been born on April 6 of that year, would have raced against Alonso in 2023: the two could be the first pilots in history to write this record.

But why these conditionals? Because Piastri was announced by Alpine, but he denied having signed any contract with the French team for next year. The Australian has in fact escaped from Enstone’s team to accept McLaren’s court. Alpine is not there and will most likely take legal action, at least to wrest compensation from Piastri. In any case, it is difficult for the Australian to be disqualified for next year, especially if it is true that both agreements signed are correct from a legal point of view: the one with Alpine concerned the Academy and is not binding for the purposes of the debut in Formula 1. To race in the highest category, in fact, you need to sign a contract and deposit it at the FIA Contract Recognition Board. Which, according to what the French team itself admitted, Alpine would not have done, while McLaren would have fulfilled the whole procedure.

Piastri and Alonso’s would be an absolute record, but considering only the grand prix. If we were to also analyze free practice, there would certainly be the case of Alexander Rossi, who ran on HRT in the PL1 of Montmeló in 2012 to replace Narain Karthikeyan and found himself on the track against Michael Schumacher, which debuted in Formula 1 on August 25, 1991, exactly one month before the birth of the American. In recent years, several riders have come close to this record: just think of Yuki Tsunoda, class of 2000, who raced with two veterans of the caliber of Kimi Raikkonen and Alonso himself (who made their debut in 2001), or Jean-Eric Vergne, Sergio Perez, Jaime Algersuari and Charles Pic (born in 1990) always with Schumacher