Starting with a bang

Excluding Red Bull’s showdown in Bahrain, the other big topic post-Bahrain GP is linked to the podium conquered by Fernando Alonsoin its first official release in Aston Martin and at 41 years of age. A result that was actually in the air for the Silverstone team, which had offered indications full of optimism since the pre-season tests, also in that case held on the Sakhir track. Now that Formula 1 is catching its breath before the Saudi Arabian GP, ​​scheduled for March 17-19, many are wondering if Aston Martin will be able to replicate this feat in Jeddah as well.

We will see in the next ones

The first to ask is Fernando Alonso himself, who is experiencing a magical period these days. The Spaniard is enthusiastic about the results and the potential of the AMR23, but according to him, only the next tests in Saudi Arabia and Australia will be able to confirm or not the positive performance of the English single-seater: “We will see – said the two-time world champion with statements reported by speedcafe.com – I have the same feeling of testing, like it’s all too good to be true but you always expect something to happen that makes you take a step back to reality. The performances look real, so I’m curious to see how things go in Jeddah and Australia. They are very different circuits, with high-speed corners and little degradation. In Bahrain we were strong in areas that we may not find in Jeddah and Australia. So, if we do well in the next two races, I think we will have a very good 2023“.

The dream of victory

Should the indications actually be the right ones, Alonso will be able to lay the concrete foundations for a return to victory in F1 which he has been missing for ten years now, i.e. since the 2013 Spanish GP. in this undertaking, for him it would be the 33rd success in his career: “When you finish 3rd in the first race, you know you will have 22 more opportunities this season – he added – I remember last year in Canada, with wet qualifying, we were on the front row with Alpine. In 22 races, and under different conditions, anything can happen. I will try my best to have this opportunity. Maybe we also need help from the top teams to get on the podium, like a few retirements ahead of us, and at that point it could be more than just a podium. We also hope for this”.

When to figure it out

The first answers will therefore be able to arrive on the weekends indicated by Alonso, such as the next one in Jeddah and the one between March and April in Australia. The latter nation, which until a few years ago traditionally opened the F1 world championships, will instead welcome the Circus as the third round of the world championship, with the race scheduled Sunday 2nd April.