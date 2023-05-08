Alonso against the ‘ex’

Miami’s buzzing atmosphere must have loaded up nicely Fernando Alonsowho has been enjoying a tease some of his former teams in a rather direct way. On Friday it was Alpine’s turn to become the target of the double world champion’s long tongue. Over the radio, during the FP2 session, the Asturian had criticized the behavior of Esteban Ocon, accusing him of deliberately hindering him during a fast lap. Alonso had made fun of this attitude, defining the free trials like the “moment” of the Alpines.

Third place and shots at Ferrari

Today, at the end of a GP in Miami that finished on the third step of the podium – reached for the fourth time in the first five race weekends – the Circus veteran moved his target, going to ironize, in a not too veiled way, on theFerrari’s current situation. Taking advantage of a question concerning the clear dominance imposed by Red Bull at the start of the seasonwhich recalls that of the Vettel era, when Alonso defended the colors of the Prancing Horse, the 41-year-old from Oviedo put I compare ‘his’ Ferrari with the current one.

“I think Newey always makes one car superior to the others – he commented to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 Italy – Mercedes did it too for many years, when Hamilton and Bottas won everything. It’s always difficult, but that’s the nature of F1. Surely we (in Ferrari) were always there in those years, we never made mistakes and we fought for the world championship in three of those four years until the last race (actually the world championships decided at the last GP were two, ed). Luckily for us, there’s a little more inconsistency at Ferrari now than then and we score more points than them”.

New podiums to ‘test’

Jab at her old employers aside, Alonso enjoyed his first podium finish at the Miami tracka location that certainly does not lack charm and glamour: “I liked being back on the podium – Alonso commented – especially here in Miami. I’ve never been on it before and it’s always spectacular. It’s also very nice in Mexico, as well as in all these new circuits. I’ve never been on it, I have to get used to it. Today was good“.