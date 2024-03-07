Alonso always at the top

High level performance by Fernando Alonso in the first two sessions of free practice for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, with the Aston Martin driver never dropping from 2nd place in the final rankings. While in PL1 the two-time world champion came a tenth behind Max Verstappen, the #14 made amends in the following session, setting the best time in 1:28.827trailing Russell and Verstappen by two and three tenths respectively.

In Saudi Arabia to recover

A positive Thursday therefore for Alonso, at the center of attention in recent days after the unconvincing performance of the last race in Bahrain and following the continuous rumors relating to his future, amid the uncertainty of the continuation of his career or even landing in Mercedes or Red Bull. At the end of PL2, the 42-year-old focused exclusively on on-track performance, commenting on the second free practice session as follows:

“I feel good – he has declared – obviously they are only free practice, and even in Bahrain we saw that we were faster in free practice than in qualifying. I think there were different strategies in terms of downforce, fuel, engine maps and so on. We did our program without any car set-up problems. I would say that there are good chances for tomorrow and it was a positive session for us. I just got out of the car, I have no idea about the race pace.”