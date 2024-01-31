Waiting for AMR24

There is less and less left until the presentation of the new one Aston Martin AMR24which fans will see for the first time Monday 12 February. An event now close, which constitutes the first step towards pre-season testing, essential to be able to further develop the car while awaiting the inaugural round of the world championship scheduled for Bahrain on 3 March.

Alonso at work

Obviously the Silverstone company is already working to analyze the data reported by simulator in order to correct any weak points. In fact, both Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonsothe two official drivers of the team who recently published a video on their YouTube channel in which the two-time world champion can be seen behind the wheel.

Steering to be reviewed

In this video, Alonso highlighted a detail relating to the steering which will need to be corrected in the next few days: “The point where it is most noticeable is turn six – he explained without creating alarmism – when you upshift and turn right into turn seven. The steering is quite heavy and is a bit difficult. You have to be very precise when conveying information. You have to be very focused and what you do on the simulator must be very similar, if not the same, to what you do on the real car“.

The new goals

A statement that underlines the strenuous desire on the part of the team and the driver to improve on the surprising results achieved last season and to continue to fight with the other top teams, aiming for the goal of victory. In 2023, Aston Martin got it eight podiums in totalwith the trophies all lifted by the 42-year-old Alonso.