Paths never crossed

In twenty years of career Fernando Alonso he raced for five different teams, scoring his highest points with Renault, now known as Alpine. An adventure in Circus started in 2001 with Minardi and continued, with some interruptions, up to the current stay in Aston Martin, also passing through McLaren and Ferrari. All teams which, at the time of the Spaniard's arrival, never had the current Red Bull Technical Director as a designer Adrian Neweyconsidered one of the most brilliant engineers in the history of Formula 1.

Many times close

For this reason, Alonso did not have the opportunity to work alongside the Briton, which represents a real regret for the 42-year-old from Oviedo. In an interview with Autosport#14 did nothing but express his full respect for Newey, also revealing an interesting backstory: “He is a sporting legend – commented – we were very close to working together sometimes and we talked about it”.

'Together' in the same years

A desire that never materialized for the 2005 and 2006 world champion, except 'indirectly', i.e. by competing in all his F1 GPs in the same era as Newey, albeit as an opponent: “I remember when he published a book a few years ago in Spain, I had the privilege of writing the first page, the prologue – he added – for me he is simply an incredible person. Even though we've never worked together, I'm happy to live and drive in this period, when Adrian is building F1 cars“.

The desire

Also Newey, in a previous participation on the podcast 'Beyond the Grid', had admitted his regret at never having worked with the Spaniard, as well as with Hamilton. Yet, the former Ferrari driver's hopes are not over yet: “I would love to work with him one dayeven if it is responsible for the fact that 19 drivers in two decades have not won championships”closed with a joke about the titles lost in his career against competitors who had cars designed by the 64-year-old Briton.