As it was inevitable that it would happen after an era of absolute domination crowned by six world titles won in eight years – with the other two lost in the last race – the great difficulties he is going through Lewis Hamilton in this start of World 2022 they are attracting strong media attention. Obviously, no one thinks that the most successful F1 driver has unlearned to drive in the last four months, but to see him trudge to 13th at Imola – albeit in a less than competitive Mercedes – while his teammate George Russell was traveling in fourth position made many jump. There have also been those who have advanced hypotheses of a possible imminent retirement for the British veteran, receiving in return a (legitimately) piqued response from Hamilton via social networks. A comment on the difficult moment # 44 is going through was asked of his first, historic rival in F1: FErnando Alonso.

The Asturian, who this year is in his second consecutive season at the wheel of the Alpine, has not pulled back. Interviewed by the Dutch website RacingNews365, the two-time world champion reiterated the fundamental importance of the vehicle. The W13 was born badly and for this reason even a champion like Hamilton finds himself struggling with difficulty in the swamp in the middle of the group, as happened in Imola. “It’s Formula 1. It has always been like this – ruled the Oviedo driver – when Senna was winning races and titles, he had the fastest car. When I won the championship, I had the fastest car. Michael had the fastest car. Lewis broke all records because he had the fastest car. Lewis is now driving very well and is 13th. This is Formula 1“.

Alonso placed great faith in the introduction of the new technical regulation and – apart from misfortunes that hit him – the Alpine seems to have made a decent single-seater. However, the hegemonic teams have now become Ferrari and Red Bull. For this reason, according to # 14, the situation has not changed much compared to a year ago. “There is no competition at the moment [con Red Bull e Ferrari]. It’s like battling Lewis last year, or Verstappen. They start last and finish on the podium, so there isn’t much to fight for“, Concluded Alonso.