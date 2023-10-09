The hell of Lusail

The Sunday race Qatar Grand Prix has reserved some rather rare episodes to see during a race: in addition to the illness of several drivers during and after the race, all exhausted or even fainting once they reached the medical center, from a sporting point of view there was also a mistake by Fernando Alonso. The Spaniard, while in fifth position, in fact lost control of his Aston Martin, returning later a gravel hike and losing the top-5 to Charles Leclerc.

The burning seat

From that moment on, however, the two-time world champion maintained sixth place until the checkered flag, completing a real feat. Like most of the drivers, Alonso also felt extreme heat right from the start of the race, even making a particular request to his team which, unfortunately for him, was rejected: “It was an extreme race due to the hot conditions, perhaps one of the most difficult we have faced – he has declared – we also had a problem with the seat which overheated around the 15th lap, which made the race quite challenging. In the first 15 laps I was practically burned out, so I even asked on the radio if they could give me some water or something at the pit stopwhich apparently is not allowed.”

Satisfactory result, at least on the track

In fact, according to the rules included in the sporting regulations, teams cannot throw water inside the cockpit to cool the seat, which is why Alonso had to resist until the 57th and final lap. The addition of liquids could increase the weight of the cars, and would allow the minimum limit to be circumvented: “I think both me and Lance (Stroll) had it some problems with the seat temperature on the right side – he added referring to his teammate, who headed towards the ambulance at the end of the GP – maybe as a sport we will be able to think about some measures in the future if we experience these extreme temperatures again“. Regardless of the mistake made and the enormous difficulties relating to temperatures, Alonso still expressed satisfaction with the final result: “We were still competitive and I am happy to have finished in sixth place after a few weekends where we didn’t have the right pace – he concluded – we finished 9th in Monza, 8th in Japan and here I felt like we were capable of making a difference“.