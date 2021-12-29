The team’s first season in Formula 1 Alpine with this name – after the abandonment of the traditional Renault brand – it went far beyond the wildest expectations. The French team in fact won a sensational victory in the crazy GP of Hungary with Esteban Ocon and a splendid third place in Qatar, signed by the revived Fernando Alonso. The return to the Circus of the forty-year-old Spaniard was certainly the main reason for the French team’s interest in the season, which for the entire championship was able to count on two riders who expressed themselves at a very high level.

Precisely this proximity in performance helped the Enstone team to get the better of the AlphaTauri, ‘pushed’ in the constructors’ classification for long months by Pierre Gasly alone. Alonso and Ocon, on the other hand, shared the results perfectly equally, both in qualifying and in the race. In fact, the almost total parity that emerged from the various indicators is surprising and summed up well by the average gap gained in qualifying. Just 16 thousandths to the advantage of Alonso in 21 qualifying sessions considered (the one in Austin, in which the # 14 had sacrificed himself to provide the wake for his teammate, does not apply).

The direct comparison to Saturday reads a perfect 11-11, also embellished with 11 entrances each in Q3. The only difference is Alonso’s 20 hits in Q2, compared to Ocon’s 19. Perfect parity is also replicated in the race: 9-9 the balance in the 18 races completed by both. Alonso entered the points area on 15 occasions, Ocon in 14. Seven more points in the final scored by the two-time world champion, who, however, was also able to take advantage of one less retirement. An overall balance that can make especially the leaders of the French team smile, which also in 2022 will be able to count on one of the best balanced couples in the Circus.

Alpine Alonso Or with Qualifications 11 11 Q2 inputs 20 19 Inputs Q3 11 11 Pole Position 0 0 Average detachment Q. +0.016 Sprint qualifications 2 1 Competition 9 9 Top-10 15 14 Podiums 1 1 Victories 0 1 Points 81 74 Withdrawals 2 3