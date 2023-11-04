‘Race’ accident, but during qualifying

It ended with a the investigation opened by the commissioners was of no avail for the particular – and dangerous – accident involving Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon during Q1 of the Sprint Shootout. The Frenchman and the Spaniard came into contact in the final phase of the session, with the Alpine #31 arriving at full speed and – thanks to a tailspin – hitting his former teammate’s car squarely on the left suspension.

The two in the press had essentially ‘bounced’ the blame for the incident: Alonso had underlined the loss of control of Ocon’s car, while the transalpine had responded by criticizing the excessive closure, in his opinion, made by the two-time world champion, who he was on a slow ride. The stewards, after having viewed the images, the telemetry, listened to the radio teams and spoken to the pilots, chose to do not take any action.

The commissioners’ verdict

“The Stewards established that Alonso was aware that Ocon was approaching the exit of Turn 2 at high speed – we read in the official note published by the FIA ​​– therefore, Alonso moved from the racing line to allow Ocon to pass. At Turn 3 Ocon lost control of the car and went wide on the exit. At the same time, Alonso turned more towards the ideal trajectory, leaving less space for Ocon. The combination of these two elements led to the collision. The Stewards determined that no driver was wholly or predominantly responsible. Therefore, no penalty was applied“.

Both drivers, thanks to the great work carried out by the mechanics of the two teams, will be able to start the race regularly, despite the heavy damage sustained by the two single-seaters just a few hours ago.