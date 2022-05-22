The race of regrets, for Fernando Alonso. Once again the two-time world champion gave a show, at his home, doing his best in a great comeback from the last position. With the new engine, yes, but in Barcelona, ​​a track historically refractory to overtaking. The now canonical departure of Nando, which immediately gained four positions, was the beginning of a solid race, also topped off by good battles like the one with Sebastian Vettel in the opening stages. The Spaniard finished in ninth place, while his teammate Esteban Or with has risen from 12th to seventh position. These are the words of the pilots Alpinewith Alonso who also reversed the bellicose declarations against the work of the race direction in Miami.

“It’s nice to finish in the points today, especially after yesterday’s bad qualifying, so I’m very happy. The atmosphere was special today and even though we were leaving last it seems to me that we managed to give the fans a show. It’s kind of like a win! I hope that from here on we can start scoring points continuously. I think we still have to improve on Sunday, but today we did a good job and managed the situation well. Reflecting on Miami and Thursday, maybe now I see it differently. Race management did its job in Miami and perhaps we see things differently from inside the car, in the heat of the moment. I fully agree with the FIA’s ideas and we want to work with them to improve the show for the fans“Said Alonso.

“I am very happy for the team today, we both found a good result. It is probably the best we could have hoped for after yesterday, the team must be very proud of what we have achieved today. I had a great first stint, doing some overtaking and, overall, I don’t think I could have done better“Added Ocon. “It was great to see Fernando in the points too after starting from the back, and doing it here in Barcelona is even better. After a difficult Saturday, we proved that the pace is there and that the car works well, so this result is certainly positive. I’ll sleep well tonight!“.