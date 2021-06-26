Another Q3 placement for Fernando Alonso, the third in a row. And for the third Grand Prix in a row, the Spaniard will start from ninth position. Clearly beaten teammate Esteban Or with, even out in Q1 of the Styrian Grand Prix. But Alonso doesn’t care much: the two-time world champion is totally focused on rediscovering the driving feeling. And he is finding it kilometer after kilometer, to the point that this ninth place seems like a gratification, yes, but only momentary. These are his words immediately after qualifying for the Styrian Grand Prix.

GP Styria 2021, the starting grid

Alonso: “We can still improve”

“I’m happy, it was a very stressful qualifying. Today in the morning we lost some competitiveness, then we had a car already out in Q1. But I would say it was a very positive day, I’m still in Q3, we did a good job today, but the points are awarded tomorrow. Q2 was a good lap, I also enjoyed it because I feel much more comfortable in the car now compared to now. We did some experiments between PL3 and qualifying, we changed a few things on the car, making even more radical changes than you would normally do. And I think they worked, since we were in trouble in FP3. Looking to tomorrow, we have rain forecasts, in case everything would change, but in the meantime, starting as far forward as possible is positive“.

Rather disappointed, however, Esteban Ocon. “We are not happy today. Coming out of qualifying in Q1 is not where we should beis. We need to reorganize, continue to analyze and understand what is happening to improve our performance, because today was not enough. It has been a difficult weekend so far, but we gave our all in both fastest laps. There was no lap time and this is something we need to understand. Tomorrow we will give our all and see what we can do“, Concluded the Frenchman from Alpine.