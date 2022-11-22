The Abu Dhabi tests, by their nature, don’t have a great value in terms of times, but they have aroused a lot of curiosity for the “first” of various drivers in the new stables. Among the most curious elements in the paddock was certainly the presence of Fernando Alonso at the helm of Aston Martin, the team with which he will appear at the starting line in the 2023 season, his 20th in F1, in which he will reach 42 years of age.

A true motorsport highlander who does not surrender to time and which indeed seems to age better than a red, as demonstrated by 2022 with Alpine, where he would have easily reached seventh position (the first among drivers driving cars not from the top teams) without infinite technical problems and misfortunes . Now that the two-time world champion feels at the center of a project again, he lets himself go to enthusiasm: “When I signed up, I was 90% happy. When Aston Martin finished the season on a crescendo, I was 100%. This morning I was 100%, now I’m even more than 100% happy!“, the Spaniard told the media.