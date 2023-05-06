Straightforward and direct

There diplomacy, whether it is radio communications or statements made in front of television cameras, it has never been Fernando Alonso’s best quality. But it is precisely this direct and sincere expression of his thoughts that has made him one of the most loved drivers in the long history of Formula 1. After so many difficult years, characterized by the lack of a truly competitive car, this year the Asturian veteran he’s having a lot of fun, battling week after week for the top positions on the grid thanks to the excellent performance provided by his AMR23. The difference can thus once again be his talent, which has allowed him to collect three podiums and a fourth place in the first four GPs.

Miami weekend

In Miami, Aston Martin started the weekend quite positively, finishing FP2 in fifth and eighth position with Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll respectively. Once again, the Spaniard was the fastest of the drivers on track after the duo Red Bull and Ferrari, suggesting that he once again had all the credentials to aim at least to get closer to the lowest step of the podium. Alonso, however, also found himself embroiled, during the second session, in a curious comparison with the former teammatenever too loved, Esteban Ocon.

Alonso after his hot lap was interrupted by Ocon: “These Alpines are fighting in the free practice. But the free practice is their moment so its good”#MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/ltLKCtxHMt — Aston Martin F1 updates (@startonpole) May 6, 2023

Ocon acts as a stopper

The Alpine standard-bearer, with whom the two-times world champion had not failed to exchange several jabs – on and off the track – throughout last year, was in fact found in front of the Aston Martin #14, slowing it down noticeably. The 41-year-old from Oviedo immediately opened up in radio communications with his track engineer, Chris Cronin, not sparing some rather biting comments towards his former teamabandoned without great regrets at the end of last season.

Arrow against the Alpine

“The Alpines are starting to battle during free practice” Alonso underlined ironically, immediately finding support in his garage wall, with Cronin replying: “This is all ridiculous. You were doing a flying lap and Ocon didn’t get out of the way“. At this point came the most stinging attack from the former Enstone team standard bearer, who mockingly commented on the disappointing performances achieved in this start to 2023 by the French team: “Yes, received. But anyway their moment is free practice, so that’s okay“. A dig that betrays all Alonso’s satisfaction in having finally abandoned the battles in the center of the group and in now being able to play duels that are worth the podium and the very first positions.