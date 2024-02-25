From Vettel's baton to Hamilton's?

Fernando Alonso in Aston Martin he took over from Sebastian Vettel and now he could do the same in Mercedes, taking over from Lewis Hamilton. The Spanish driver is the veteran of the starting grid – he will turn 43 next July – and his contract with Aston Martin is expiring. Obviously the Mercedes seat for 2025 is the most coveted and manager Flavio Briatore has already been in the company of Toto Wolff for breakfast in Monaco recently.

If he were in Toto Wolff's shoes Jarno Trulli would focus on Fernando Alonso: “If I were in Mercedes I would take him and he would jump into a car that finally works”he declared interviewed by Corriere dello Sport the former driver from Abruzzo who shared the garage with the Asturian during his time at Renault.

Regarding the fact that Alonso is no longer really a kid, Trulli highlighted the fact that current cars have extended the careers of drivers: “Today's cars tickle those who raced 20 years ago. In 2023, Lusail only needed one GP in conditions somewhat similar to those in which they once raced and the riders arrived half unconscious. Once upon a time you went flat out from start to finish, now the engineers tell you at what pace to turn to get to the end and you execute”. Solutions to improve the refrigeration of drivers inside the cockpit were tested in the tests in Bahrain. The 2023 Qatar GP was particularly difficult for the drivers because three pit stops were mandatory for safety reasons. The race, therefore, was a long Qualifying pushing to the maximum without worrying about saving on tyres.