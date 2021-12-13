After the last-minute success in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Max Verstappen became the first Dutch driver to secure world title victory. The 24-year-old from Red Bull has therefore fulfilled his lifelong dream on the Yas Marina track, exactly as he did, sixteen years ago, Fernando Alonso.

The current pilot of theAlpine, returned this year to the Circus, in turn became the first – and still the only one – with a Spanish passport to succeed in such a feat, interrupting Michael Schumacher’s domination in 2005. Today, at the end of a season also marked by the return on the podium in Qatar – seven years after the last time – the Asturian made an analysis on the merits of Verstappen’s world championship triumph, doing so during an interview with the Dutch broadcaster Ziggo Sport.

After joking with the reporter, saying he did not see him immediately after the race ‘accusing’ him of “Having prayed in church in the last 10 laps”, or to have gone “in the bathroom”, the former Ferrari driver expressed himself in this way on the affirmation of Mad Max: “I think that without the Safety Car, Lewis would have been champion – He admitted – but with the Safety Car, Max became one. It was pure luck, and we have to be honest. But if you look at all 22 races of the season, and all the times Verstappen has been unlucky, the balance is back today. So yes, maybe some justice has been done“.