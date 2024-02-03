Handsome. A driver who speaks clearly, who admits the defects of his strategies, who in the heat of the race insults everyone and easily reveals the problems with his car is beautiful. Let's talk about Alonso, “one of us”, a driver who seems to escape the rigid rules of F1 and the ridiculous buttoned-up declarations of the drivers.

Fernando's career is full of “radio box” pearls and now, on the eve of the 2024 championship, he gives us another pearl, criticizing his new Aston Martin AMR24 after a test session on the simulator. And while all the Spaniard's colleagues launch into mysterious praise of future single-seaters (often without any elements in hand or starting only from the livery) Alonso calmly explains that his single-seater has some problems. And he does it with extreme precision: “The point where you notice it most is turn six when you upshift and turn right into turn seven. The steering is quite heavy and is a bit difficult. You have to be very precise when conveying information. You have to be very focused and what you do on the simulator must be very similar, if not the same, to what you do on the real car.”

Analysis for engineers, given to all fans, awaiting the official presentation of the AMR24 on February 12th and then the pre-season tests on March 3rd. A nice way for fans to participate in the fate of Aston Martin and Alonso who, after 8 podiums achieved in 2023, is now aiming firmly for victory.