The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the last appointment of the 2021 season, has decreed the name of the winners of this championship as spectacular as it is fought: while Max Verstappen won, in the most unpredictable way, the world drivers’ title, Mercedes consoled itself with the success in the constructors, the eighth of its history. Always remaining within the team, theAlpine has instead filed the first year with this denomination with a double placing of its drivers in the points, which guarantees the French team the 5th place in the general classification.

A 2021 that will be remembered not only for the return to Formula 1 of Fernando Alonso right in the ranks of the transalpine team, but also and above all for the success achieved by Esteban Ocon in the Hungarian GP. Thanks to that statement, the former Renault thus celebrated the first victory since the 2008 Japanese GP, which saw Alonso triumph on that occasion. Moreover, the Iberian driver himself tasted the joy of returning to the podium in Qatar, with a third place synonymous with the second and last arrival in the top three of the French manufacturer. In Yas Marina, the bi-world champion closed ateighth place, redeeming himself from a qualification that had seen him excluded from Q3: “It was a fun race tonight – commented – and seeing the fight for the championship on the last lap was thrilling. We started on hard tires and, this time, we did well to benefit from the Safety Car. I enjoyed the fights with the AlphaTauri, and the two points gained are a good result for Alpine. We weren’t so competitive this weekend, but we went on the attack, and the result is all thanks to the team. Now we have to reset for next year and make sure we have a good winter before 2022. I would also like to add mine congratulations to Max Verstappen on winning the title. It was only a matter of time before he won the title and, apart from luck in today’s accidents, I think he deserved it ”.

On the other hand, the performance of Esteban Ocon, joint ninth at the finish line after starting from the same position on the grid: “Congratulations to Max for winning the championship. It is well deserved – he specified – this year was great and I hope that one day we will be there to fight with him: this is our goal Looking at the future. Regarding our race, I would say it was a good performance. We did well with the strategy we set out, going from soft to hard with just one stop. Unfortunately we did not benefit from the virtual safety car, and we lost two places. Sometimes it goes your way, sometimes it doesn’t: that’s the way it goes! I am very happy to finish the season with such a positive result. Thanks to everyone at Enstone’s Alpine F1 Team and to Viry for their hard work throughout the season. Let’s keep pushing! “