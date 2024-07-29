Goal reached at 50%

In the meeting with the media last Thursday, Fernando Alonso he had been quite clear about the objectives to be achieved Spa Francorchamps: both Aston Martin in Q3 and in the points zone. A goal that the Silverstone team partially achieved both in qualifying and in the race, with the two-time Spanish world champion finishing in the top 10, unlike his teammate.

The ‘winning’ strategy

Eighth in both sessions, even if the Asturian obtained this position in the race only after the disqualification of George Russell, he still leaves the track activity to take the summer break with the reward of a placing in the points zone: “I’m satisfied with today’s eighth position and the four points gained after a very hard-fought race. – has explained – We had some different strategies planned. We extended the first stint on the Mediums and then on the Hards we managed the pace and the tyre degradation quite well. We thought there was a possibility of a Safety Car, and when there wasn’t one we said why not extend and stick with a one-stop strategy. This decision paid off and we managed to score some points. I am looking forward to a short break and recharge. We will continue to fight and we still have some work to do to improve for the second part of the season.”

Just one stop for Stroll too

Alonso who thus took the same decision as Russell to aim for a single stop, exactly as Lance Strollwith the Canadian however coming close to placing in the points zone, finishing in 12th position (on track) behind Daniel Ricciardo: “During the race it became clear that the tire degradation was less than expectedso we opted for the one-stop strategy – he confirmed – we were running in P10 with a few laps to go in the race, but at that point I was struggling with the tyres and didn’t have the speed to maintain the position. We lacked the pace to fight more today. As a team, I think we still have a lot of work to do to close the gap with the top four teams.”

The standings situation

Aston Martin ends the first half of the championship exactly halfway up the Constructors’ standings, in fifth placebut 173 points behind Mercedes. The same goes for the Drivers’ Championship, with Alonso and Stroll which conclude the top-10, respectively in ninth and tenth position.