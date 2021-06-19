France smiles at Fernando Alonso. After a Friday in which the Alpine Spaniard, on the team’s home circuit, appeared more on the ball than his teammate Esteban Ocon, qualifying confirmed the trend in favor of the two-time world champion. Alonso has in fact won a good one ninth square, sandwiching between the two McLarens and also taking away the satisfaction of beating former Renault Daniel Ricciardo. Ocon, on the other hand, was unable to overcome the trap of Q2, still obtaining a good 11th position from a strategic point of view.

French GP 2021, the starting grid

“I’m happy for today and I think we are more or less where we expected to be – commented Alonso at the end of the day – our pace looked good in qualifying. We made the most of most of the laps during the session, with a few exceptions. Tomorrow the gaps will be very close and we are next to some very fast cars, all with the same tires. Overall, though, we must be satisfied with our starting position. The points are awarded tomorrow, so we have to prepare the race in the right way ”.

Regretful for the failure to enter Q3, but still confident in terms of the race, Esteban Ocon appeared: “It’s a shame not to be in the top-10, but we know there is everything to play tomorrow – commented the home rider – we seemed to lack the pace on the averages in Q2. It is that small margin that makes the difference between entering Q3 or not. It’s frustrating, but the weekend isn’t over. We are just off the points and aim to win some tomorrow. We have to think a little outside the box for the strategy – warned – and give your best “.