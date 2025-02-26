Fernando Alonso was second, leading during much of the day, this Wednesday at the end of the first two hours of the Baréin test with a time of 1M31S874, during the first day of preseason training.

During these first two hours of the morning the teams have decided which pilot rolled now and who would do it on the evening.

Hamilton’s new Ferrari Darko Bande / AP-LaPerese

Eddie Lawson, debuting pilot with Red Bull occupying the hole left by Mexican Sergio ‘Czech’ Pérez, remained second to 40 thousandths of Fernando Alonso until shortly after the course of the second hour, with hard tires, managed to place himself first with a 1M31S574 time.

This time is less than 2 tenths of the best quick lap in the race of last season, which Max Verstappen (Red Bull) with 1m31s447 won. Other debutant pilots such as Italian Andrea Kimi Antonelli, with Mercedes, have also begun their batches.

For his part, Lewis Hamilton premiered with Ferrari, also monopolizing many looks. The English looks with the red car his eighth in his 40 years after 12 years in Mercedes, a team with which he won six of his seven World Cups.