It won’t be for fighting. Fernando Alonso added a new podium by finishing second in a Canadian GP in which Max Verstappen won, who even allowed himself the luxury of laughing at one of the few mistakes he made in the race at the end of it. The Dutchman left no room for his rivals, who staged a great fight until the final meters. Lewis Hamilton did not allow his old rival to relax for a second, especially since he suffered a brake problem in the second part of the race. In the end, Alonso added his sixth podium in eight races and continues with the same objective: to go one step further and reach 33rd.

And that was not Alonso’s best start, far from it. The Spaniard aspired to fight Verstappen for first place in the initial meters of the race, but behind him he found himself devastated by a classic adversary of yesteryear. And it is that, as expected after what was seen in Spain, these Mercedes go.

Lewis Hamilton took just a few meters to take second place from the Asturian, who immediately found himself forced to change his objective to hold the podium, since the seven-time champion showed a devastating pace from the first moments of the race. It was necessary to deploy the most strategic version of Alonso, both on his part and on his team, because behind George Russell with the other Mercedes he also put that third position at risk. It was necessary to take more risks, with some friction with the wall included.

He didn’t even have the first virtual safety car on his side as Logan Sargeant’s Williams froze but not long enough for him to pit for hard tires and pull towards the finish. Nor was it an optimal strategy, given what was going to happen next.

And it is that Russell caused the departure of the royal safety car. The Briton was struggling to catch Alonso, but the walls of Gilles Villeneuve are unforgiving and as soon as he lost the rear of his car he went straight to abandonment. With a battered suspension and a wheel almost off the hook, Hamilton’s partner who once again made life difficult for Alonso in the pits.

The pike starts in the pits



After what was seen at the start, Alonso was between eyebrows to pass to the one who was his teammate in 2007. He tried it in the pits, when in Mercedes they were slower than expected with Hamilton and he left later, just when Alonso was coming for the same street. Although the Asturian braked clearly, the FIA ​​considered that what seemed like an obvious unsafe start came to nothing.

So Alonso, aware that he had to fight for second position against Hamilton on the track, did what he does best: cook the overtaking. He put the Aston Martin into attack mode and began cutting time on his old rival to eventually regain second place on the starting grid from him. Tire conditions began to take center stage at that point, but Alonso decided it was his time. In just two laps he took revenge. As soon as the Aston Martin passed the Mercedes, the reconquest by the British began, since Verstappen only had to dedicate himself to temporizing. A race to shoot and little else, unless he had a mistake.

After the second third of the race, both Hamilton and Alonso tried to show their teeth in the pits. First it was Mercedes who called their driver, who was put on medium tyres, and then Aston Martin who did the same, but with hard ones because Alonso did not have any of the new yellow ones left. Despite this, the man from Oviedo did not let Hamilton’s pressure affect him. Quite the contrary: he gritted his teeth and began to think about how he could not only defend against Hamilton, but how to overtake Verstappen.

While the distances between them were measured ahead, with Hamilton cutting inch by inch, Ferrari’s strategy gave them revenue. Perhaps you have to make a wish, because from the wall those in red were right, although in this case with Carlos Sainz as squire. “Sainz is not going to attack you,” they told Leclerc, which in the end was real and, seen what was seen, enough.

Alonso’s radio messages made it clear that he had everything under control and that, unless his rivals failed, he was not going to give up. “I want to win this race,” he warned on the radio when they told him that they noticed overheating, so he began a ‘lift and coast’ strategy, or what translated into Roman Paladino is that he had to lift his foot a little so that those brakes apply. they will cool down Hamilton got to 1.4 seconds, but as soon as those temperatures were normalized and Alonso was able to push. “Leave it to me,” he said in an epic tone that helped him defend second place. The 33rd did not arrive, but he approached.

Verstappen, for his part, is still in his world. With 41 victories, he equals those achieved by the legendary Ayrton Senna, and except for a surprise, he will already surpass him in the next round, an Austrian GP in which the sprint format will return. More opportunities for all.