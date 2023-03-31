The best in PL2

The good momentum continues also in the first part of the Australian weekend Fernando Alonso, protagonist especially in the second free practice session in Melbourne. While in PL1 the Spaniard from Aston Martin finished with the 4th timein the afternoon at Albert Park, the two-time world champion even signed the best lap in 1:18.887almost half a second ahead of Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari.

Satisfaction, but not too much

There is therefore satisfaction for the driver who arrives in Oceania after two podium finishes in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, but the performance in FP2 did not generate excessive enthusiasm in the 41-year-old: “It was a good Friday for us and it was good to be back in Australia – has explained – in FP1 we focused on a few test items and ran through our program without any problems. The afternoon was of course conditioned by the rainTherefore there is still work to be done Tomorrow. We need to learn more about the tires and the long run, because there wasn’t much time today to do that. So far, though, the car seems to be performing well.”

The ‘dry’ hope

Satisfaction and optimism, but without neglecting a hope in view of the next sessions. In fact, Alonso did not hide his desire to compete in qualifying and the race in clear weather conditions, contrary to what happened in the second free practice session: “The forecast for tomorrow looks good for now – he added – And we would be happy for them to stay that way because we also experienced these conditions in the previous two races. In any case, we must be ready for all circumstances.”

The weekend programme

In the minutes following the free practice sessions, the weather turned out to be particularly adverse during the Formula 2 qualifying sessions, with the session interrupted for a long time due to the intensity of the rain which generated two accidents. In any case, the ‘truth’ will only be known during the third free practice and qualifying sessions, respectively scheduled for tomorrow morning at 3:30 and 7:00, with the latter being deferred and unencrypted on TV8 at 14:00. Slightly different speech for the race, always scheduled at 7:00 on Sky Sports F1 but in rerun at 15:00.