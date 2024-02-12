The Spanish pilot Fernando Alonsodouble Formula 1 world champion and whose contract with Aston Martin ends at the end of this year, assured that the English team is “the only and only priority” in the transfer market, in statements on the sidelines of the presentation this Monday of the single-seater for next season.

Like Alonso, several drivers on the grid are out of contract at the end of next season, at the end of 2024, and the next transfer market promises to be intense after Lewis Hamilton announced by surprise at the beginning of February that he is leaving Mercedes, the team with which he won six of his seven titles, to sign for Ferrari by 2025.

Asked about the possibility of replacing Hamilton at Mercedes, Alonso assured that he has not maintained any contact with the German team, eight-time constructors' world champion, although he did not close the door either. “If we don't reach an agreement (with Aston Martin) and I want to continue in Formula 1, I have a privileged position, I am interesting for other teams,” he said.

The Spaniard assured that he found out about the Englishman's arrival at Ferrari for the 2025 season a day later, since when it was announced he spent the entire day training, isolated, without checking phones or news.

“I didn't spend much time (on the news). I was training that day, so I missed all the stress from everyone and I found out a day later on the news. It was probably a surprise, I'm not going to lie. No because the change itself, just because from the outside it seemed that he (Hamilton) was very attached to Mercedes and very loyal to them. It was a little unexpected, but I don't know the reasons behind it, I don't know what happened, but I don't know what happened. “I paid a lot of attention to it. Maybe next winter will be more about this, because there is still a year left (for Hamilton's arrival at Ferrari) and I haven't spent much time on it,” he said.

“Two months ago it wasn't his dream as a kid, I think. So it's something different. I don't have much to comment on. I hope he enjoys the experience, it's a very special team, but… it's more special when you win. It's what you need , win. And it's been several years since they had a very fast car and they were fighting for very big things, and Lewis may be able to bring that extra to fight for the championship,” he added.

Last year, in his first season at Aston Martin, Alonso finished in 4th position in the championship, his best position since 2013 (runner-up with Ferrari), thanks to the good performance of the car at the start of the season. The Formula 1 World Championship will return on March 2 with the Bahrain Grand Prix, although before that, from February 21 to 23, three days of preseason testing will take place at the same Gulf circuit.

