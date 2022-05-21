The porpoising phenomenon that afflicts the new F1 2022 single-seaters, in addition to being an aerodynamic problem that limits the performance of the cars, turns out to be a nuisance for some drivers. Carlos Sainz in particular, during the weekend of the Barcelona race, he expressed very clearly his concerns about the possible health problems that these cars could cause in the back of the drivers in the long run. “I don’t need a specialist to know that driving ten years of such machines will require me to work a lot on body flexibility. The subject of personal health is one aspect that a we pilots don’t like to deal publicly. We always want to appear strong and at our best, but for the long haul we should start talking and thinking about it.“

The theme was then proposed by the journalists to his compatriot Fernando Alonso. The two world champion, however, provided a decidedly different point of view from his compatriot, scaling down the problem with rather clear judgments

“I really don’t think these cars are that hard and physical to drive. Certainly there are these jolts that are uncomfortable to suffer but I wouldn’t say it’s much worse than in the past. When I started in Minardi in 2001 that car was certainly not comfortable. We didn’t have power steering and it was much more physical. In Indycar the situation is a hundred times worse than in F1, and in Endurance I found myself having to race with Sebastian Buemi’s seat for several hours because there you are forced to share the same seat with your teammates. when I was racing in karting breaking a rib or two during winter testing was normal. So I would say we have a good level of comfort at the moment ”.