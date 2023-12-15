The silence since the accident

Almost exactly a decade after the dramatic skiing accident that occurred in Meribel, France, the health conditions of Michael Schumacher remain unknown today. The total privacy guaranteed by the family has allowed very few people to go to the former German driver's house in Switzerland, with the latter not providing any information to the media on the recovery of the seven-time world champion, whose absence has generated a sense of emptiness among Formula 1 enthusiasts and its fans.

A new documentary

On December 14, the television station ARD presented a new docu-series entitled 'Being Michael Schumacher'which in five episodes (broadcast only in Germany and exclusively in German) will retrace the life and successes of Kaiser in Formula 1. Many drivers who have faced the former Benetton, Ferrari and Mercedes during their careers have expressed numerous comments in recent years which have exalted the qualities of the winner of 91 GPs, starting with Fernando Alonso.

The memory of Alonso

The current Aston Martin driver was the one who managed to interrupt Schumacher's streak of world championship victories in 2005, when he won the world title at the wheel of Renault and then repeated it the following season. A goal that the 42-year-old achieved after long preparation on and off the track with the aim of defeating the German. Alonso thus recalled the qualities of one of the most successful drivers of all time: “I lost more than won against him – he commented in the scheduled docu-series – an incredible driver, and he was a source of inspiration for all the drivers of my generation when we were in karting and in the minor categories and we saw Michael dominate Formula 1. He changed the way of approaching races, physical preparation, determination and the work ethic with engineers. Many things in Formula 1 have changed for the better thanks to Michael“.

The start of a new chapter

Schumacher was therefore a point of reference for many young drivers, both for Alonso and for another multiple world champion like Lewis Hamilton, the only one to share the record of seven world championships won with the German. For the Englishman from Mercedes, the Kaiser opened a new era of F1 on the day another ended: “A great driver – he added – he won the day Ayrton Senna lost his lifewho was winning everything at that moment”.