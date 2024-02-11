by VALERIO BARRETTA

The post-Hamilton seen by Coulthard

There Mercedes he may speak Spanish soon. In fact, among the hypotheses that Toto Wolff has available to replace Lewis Hamilton, there are both Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonsotwo pilots who represent absolute guarantees.

Sainz, for his part, is also 14 years younger, which makes him a futuristic pilot. However, Mercedes has the driver to focus on in the future and his name is George Russell. And he would also have another on the bench – Andrea Kimi Antonelli. That's why in Brackley they could consider Alonso for what would most likely be the last assault of Nando to victory 33 and, why not, to something more. A “safe used” which, according to David Coulthard, would make the candidacy of Nando (expiring with Aston Martin) also compared to that of Sebastian Vettel, who in recent days has sent signals about his possible return to F1.

Coulthard's words

“If I were Mercedes, I would choose Alonso over Hamilton. He can race, he knows the engine and power units thanks to Aston Martin. He is still a gladiator. Sebastian had some difficulties with the development of Aston Martin when he was there, and he didn't tear up Lance Stroll like we saw Alonso do. If I could have Fernando, I would take him“, these are the words of the Scotsman on the podcast Formula for Success.

“I attended an event with Sebastian at the Nürburgring last year and he was very adamant that he didn't want to race again. Even though he in a certain sense felt he had unfinished business in Formula 1“, has continued. “I think Sebastian could be a good option, he's experienced and would certainly be a good marketing story, as long as he doesn't get beaten by George Russell, who I think is incredibly fast. It wouldn't be easy for Seb“.