The Spanish pilot Fernando Alonso (Alpine) has recalled the “good memories“What about Ímola, a circuit that in his opinion has improved with changes introduced in recent times and that this weekend welcomes the GP of Emilia Romagna, second round of the Formula 1 World Championship.

“I like the circuit of Imola and I was comforted that last year it was back on the calendar. He left an exciting race in his last edition and I think some of the changes that have been made to the circuit since I was racing there about ten years ago the careers have improved “, Alonso analyzed in statements provided by his team.

In addition, the Asturian recognized that it is “different compete in Europe at this early stage of the season “as” it is usually done later when the continent is in the height of summer “.” I have good memories of Ímola and particularly from 2005, when I won the race and shortly after I got my first World Cup “, stressed.