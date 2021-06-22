“Fernando is back”. At the end of the French Grand Prix, several insiders did not miss the race of Alonso, who finished eighth under the checkered flag of Paul Ricard after the sixth position in Baku.

In this first part of the season there was a lot of talk about the difficulties of acclimatization faced by the drivers who changed teams, from the difficult start of Sebastian Vettel to the difficulties still not exactly behind Daniel Ricciardo.

There are those who, as in the case of Alonso, have not only had to deal with a new team (even if they attended more than a decade ago) but also with a two-year break, a period during which Formula 1 is however changed.

“I will need some time”, Fernando stressed several times last winter, perhaps a way to reduce expectations but also, if not above all, a real need for those who have to find the right feeling after a two-year break.

The new power steering at the base of the turning point

And speaking of feeling, it is not only the kilometers that have allowed Alonso to find the ability to file the last tenths with a new car and a new generation of tires.

Starting from the Baku race, the Alpine has brought a new power steering system to the track, an update also launched to meet the indications of the Spaniard, who seems to have achieved his goal.

In the French Grand Prix, Alonso entered Q3 for the second time and finished the weekend with four points to add to a ranking that now sees him ahead of team mate Esteban Ocon.

And in hindsight, the Alpine, which surprised everyone on Friday with a crackling start to the weekend, did not confirm that they had a top-10 pace in the race. It took Alonso’s added value to be able to straighten out a situation that seemed compromised after the first third of the race.

A good start was followed by a very difficult first stint, with a much more pronounced degradation of the medium tires compared to rivals with hard tires who arrived soon behind him.

Alonso’s seemed to be a compromised race by now, and instead Nando resisted until lap 18 and then switched to hard tires, with which he started a new race, picking up those who had passed him previously and taking a very significant eighth place. .

Prost: Now I’m sure, Fernando is back

“Fernando is back – commented Alain Prost – now I’m sure. I remember the difficulties I had to face when I returned to the track after 1992 (the French champion’s sabbatical season) and I had only been out for six months “.

“Plus at that time we used to lap every week, we were always on a track to test, and I imagine how complicated it could have been for Fernando to come back after two years and have only… a day and a half of testing. It was pretty obvious that he would have need some time, I think today he is in great shape ”.

And further confirmation of Fernando’s return also came at the press conference, where he responded piquedly to the question of whether it was an Alpine quality to go fast in the very early stages of the race:

“It has been my strong point for twenty years! – Nando replied – why shouldn’t it still be now? The starts are that moment of the race in which you have to be able to improvise a little, you have to be creative. There is no tire performance, there is no car performance, you are alone with your instincts ”.