Impossible to replicate last winter's leap forward

A year ago in Bahrain Aston Martin achieved an extraordinary performance gain of two seconds compared to the 2022 performances. The AMR23 immediately climbed onto the podium with Fernando Alonso taking advantage of the technical knockout of Charles Leclerc's Ferrari and the two-time world champion began in the best possible way a 2023 whose the premises even hinted at the possibility of achieving victory number 33 in his career ten years after the success in Barcelona in 2013 with the Reds.

During the championship, Aston Martin lost its luster thanks to this updates that didn't work perfectly because once the ideal compromise has been reached in terms of balance it is difficult to find solutions that bring only advantages without having to pay the price in other respects. Looking ahead to 2024, it is impossible that the AMR24 – which will be revealed on Monday 12 February – can keep up with the AMR23 in terms of the leap in quality compared to the previous season.

Fernando Alonso he underlined that the team has obviously focused on the areas where it can improve by studying remedies thanks to the experience gained in 2023. At the same time it is always necessary to keep an eye open on the aspects explored in depth by the competition regarding aerodynamic concepts given that in F1 six months what is the latest trend can transform into something obsolete: “When you try to get extra performance out of the car, you have to sacrifice some areas to gain others, so you start to narrow the operating window – Alonso's words reported by the newspaper racingnews365.com – we have some ideas for 2024 to make the car better also because we clearly understood what didn't work in some races. I don't think there is a universal key to developing the machine, otherwise it would be easy for everyone to do it. We have to keep an eye on everything because the things that work now may be outdated in six months. Everything is in constant movement.”