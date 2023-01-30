One of the most interesting novelties of the season 2023 of Formula 1 will focus on the presence of Fernando Alonso in Aston Martin, with the 41-year-old Spaniard who will want to contribute to the exponential growth of the English team in the coming years. The former Alpine, two-time world champion, doesn’t even seem to be hindered by his age, as confirmed directly by the team principal of the British manufacturer Mike Crack. However, the Luxembourg manager himself wanted to curb the excessive enthusiasm and ultra-positive goals surrounding the Silverstone team.

While reiterating his willingness to continue to do better in view of the next championships, Krack has nevertheless indicated more contained goals for 2023, a season in which Aston Martin will aim neither for victories, nor, even more, for the fight for the title. Elements, these, which would only generate potentially harmful pressures: “It is certainly something we need to avoid – explained Krack ad AS – when we signed Fernando we didn’t make any big announcements. We do not have never said we will win and we don’t have never said that we will be world champions. We are trying to progress and we want to be there in a couple of years, but we haven’t said we will win because we have Fernando. I’d be surprised if people see us as a team that only talks about winning, because we don’t.”

Still on the subject of Alonso, Krack still wanted to underline the advantages that would derive from the main qualities and determination of the Spaniard, with whom he is convinced he has no conflicts: “You say he doesn’t have many years left in F1, but I’m not sure he agrees. There are conflicting arguments about it, of course, but I like to have my own experience, and so far I’ve had only good relationships. I don’t expect problems with Fernandoas long as we give him a fast car and are transparent in our relationship with him.”