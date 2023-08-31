Alonso’s past and present in Monza

In the roll of honor of the Italian Grand Prix, Fernando Alonso boasts two victories on the circuit of Monza: the first, dating back to 2007, was the one obtained at the wheel of the McLaren, which was welcomed by Fans in a completely different way compared to that of 2010, when the Spaniard won that edition as a Ferrari driver. Thirteen years later, the two-time world champion is still ready to play the weekend in Temple of Speedthis time with theAston Martin and with the ‘Mission 33’ still valid since 2013, i.e. the one relating to his 33rd success in the top flight.

Complicated weekend

An objective that seemed unattainable after the official signing with the English team last season, and which now seems more within reach after the major developments implemented by the Silverstone manufacturer in view of this world championship. To date, the long-awaited success has not yet been achieved, and the upcoming Italian Grand Prix may not be the ideal event to celebrate this coveted milestone, even if the team’s hopes for tomorrow remain positive: “I really hope that in the future we can fight for the title with this team, even if F1 is very complex – commented – we come from some difficulties experienced during the month of July, but the result obtained in Zandvoort showed that we are on the right path. There is still a long way to go before we can catch up with Red Bull, and Monza will be a very different circuit. Low downforce and DRS will be important factors; maybe we weren’t very competitive at the start of the year in terms of top speed, e it will be a difficult test for us this weekend“.

Happiness in Aston Martin

Regardless of what the outcome of this Italian GP will be, it is evident that Alonso feels positive sensations within his new team, which seems to have given him back emotions and expectations that he hasn’t felt for some time: “There are seasons where you don’t feel comfortable with your car, and you drive on the basis of your instincts and any other aspect that may suit your style, while in other cases you really have to fight with the car, which is the exact opposite of what you would like – he concluded – to date I get a lot of joy from drivingthe team is very young and has a lot of energy. Several changes are taking place at Aston Martinand it is a pleasure for me to contribute to the realization of new projects, and consequently i’m having a good time“.