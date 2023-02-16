In the hours following the presentation of the Mercedes W14, the Anglo-German team immediately took to the track at Silverstone for the shakedown, on the same track where theAston Martin held its own filming day. In this case, Wednesday opened with the first laps done by Lance Stroll, who then handed over the wheel to his new teammate Fernando Alonso. The Spaniard, who in recent days had already reaffirmed his goal of aiming for victory, even if not immediately, therefore does not want to settle for good results, but far from the top step of the podium.

In this sense, the two-time world champion has not spared a harsh criticism of his former team, theAlpinewho according to him was satisfied with this type of placement: “It’s very different here from other teams I’ve been with – commented – that have been successful in the past but they settled for fourth placeor they were satisfied with a fifth position, or there were celebrations for a seventh-place finish. There will be no celebrations here until we win.”

In any case, Alonso does not expect quick successes with Aston Martin, also due to sessions pre-season-tests considered too short by him. Also on this aspect, the 41-year-old underlined all his disappointment: “I expect tough races until we find the ideal operating window for the car – He admitted – In the first five or six races at Alpine I had a lot of front end feeling issues, with the different power steering settings and everything. This year we only have one and a half days of testing in Bahrain, so I am aware that I won’t be 100% there or in Jeddah. Maybe not even in Australia. I think it is the only sport in the world where you practice a day and a half before taking part in a world championship“.