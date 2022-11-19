Between Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel there may have been some disagreements in the past, but always of a professional nature. On a human level, mutual respect has never been lacking, and this is also demonstrated by Seb’s last days as a Formula 1 driver. Nando, who wears the colors of the German flag on his helmet this weekend, will start right next to Vettel in Abu Dhabi. And, although he has always proved to be a champion in sensing the best position in the opening stages in order to gain as many positions as possible, tomorrow he will have an eye for the Aston Martin driver.

The Spaniard would never forgive himself for a contact that could badly end Vettel’s career in Formula 1: “I’m happy with his ninth position on the grid. It’s not that we helped him, but we all tried to keep an eye on him if we saw him in the mirror, because we want the weekend to be quiet for him. Tomorrow I’ll take care of Seb, both at the start and on the first lap. Let’s hope we both see the checkered flag“he said after qualifying at Yas Marina. “As for my qualifying, we didn’t have the right pace, in the end I think we can be happy to start from tenth. We know it will be difficult to overtake tomorrow, but we will do our best to have fun and earn some positions inside the top ten. It’s the last time I’m in the car with Alpine, so I’ll try to make the most of tomorrow’s race and hopefully finish strong with the team“.

“I am very satisfied with today’s qualifyingso a big round of applause to the team for one of the best sessions of the seasonEsteban added Or with, eighth on the grid. “In every run we had the feeling of having taken a step forward, trying to maximize the car’s performance. Our main competitors are fast this weekend, perhaps faster than we initially thought, so we will need to be focused tomorrow to have a good race and bring home some points“.