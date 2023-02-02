Close to his 21st season in Formula 1, Fernando Alonso is ready to open a new chapter in his career at Aston Martin, doing so at the age of 41. The Spaniard is preparing to participate in the next championship with the spirit and determination he has always had from the beginning with Minardi up to today, albeit with full awareness that he cannot be as competitive as the top competitors already in 2023. However, the the upcoming season will be instrumental in achieving this goal in the coming years, an objective in which the former Renault, McLaren and Ferrari driver strongly believes.

Otherwise, as he himself declared, he would not even have undertaken this new challenge that awaits him: “I wouldn’t accept and I wouldn’t continue if we didn’t have a chance – he has declared – I don’t know if there’s a 1% or 10% chance, but I just keep going because we think we have it. In 2023 I think it will be unrealistic to close the gap that Aston Martin has, but we must lay the foundations we need for future cars and work better than those around us. This is a very competitive environment, so to become a champion you need to offer something special. I’m ready to do something special on my part, and I expect the same from the team.”.

Speaking of personal qualities and characteristics, Alonso is still convinced that he can offer the best of his talent, all despite his older age than today’s young talents and with a retirement from F1 not far away, as stated by the Asturian, author of 356 GPs disputed: “I think that be able to make a difference when it comes to crucial moments in the races – he added –It’s not a question of driving skills, I think we all have a great talent for driving fast cars. It’s more one matter of mind and control of some things. For my future, I think I will evaluate year by year. Maybe in 2021 (year of his return to F1 after two years of absence, ed) I wasn’t 100%. If I had to do a couple of seasons like this, even if I looked good from the outside but I didn’t feel satisfied with myself, maybe I’d stop. Of 2022, for example, I feel very proud. I will continue regardless of next year’s results, because I know what I can give to the team. So, I don’t know, definitely two or three years“.