Max Verstappen for the performance of two thirds of the season, Lewis Hamilton for a perfect ending ruined only by an unlucky Safety Car: regardless of the contacts and strokes of luck or misfortune enjoyed or suffered by the duelists, it is difficult to identify a more deserving driver between the Dutch and the British about winning the 2021 championship. a more than controversial final rewarded Verstappen, with Mercedes still having until 20:00 on Thursday to formalize an appeal against the decision of the Commissioners who forced beyond belief the use of the Safety Car to allow the race to end with a ‘racing’ lap in which Max Verstappen easily beat Lewis Hamilton thanks to new soft tires against the hard worn ones available to the Mercedes driver.

Fernando Alonso at the end of the race spoke of luck obviously for Verstappen, but also of justice. In any case, he recognized Hamilton great merits, coming to contemplate the romantic scenario that would crown both of them: “If there is a year in which the title must be divided, this is it – declared the Alpine driver after the race – Verstappen was fantastic, but Hamilton was also on another level, just look at Bottas ‘results and compare them to Lewis’. It is certainly nice for the public to see a change at the top, if Verstappen wins other world championships, perhaps by changing team, it will be exciting ”.