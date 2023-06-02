Alonso second, but the Ferraris have a margin

Second absolute time in PL2 for Fernando Alonso who finished 170 thousandths behind Max Verstappen. Nico Hulkenberg’s third half, however, suggests that the Ferraris still have a good margin to show off tomorrow in Q3 when everyone will give their all in trying to find those 1 or 2 tenths which, as Alonso himself underlined, can make a huge difference in what will be the placement on the starting grid of the Spanish Grand Prix.

The words of Fernando Alonso

“I think we are all so close that 1-2 tenths can put you in totally different positions, we don’t pay too much attention to the times. We did all the program we had set before practice, which is a good thing. We learned the tires quite well, maybe the track is a little slower than we had expected, and we still have room for improvement by perfecting the set-up, but it was a productive Friday. the updates work, it’s not that they’re huge chunks that improve performance, they’re all things that have always worked. We are happy with the updates and will see how they go tomorrow when everyone pushes the engine to the max“.

“I heard that i65% of the merchandise sold in the stands is green, which is fantastic. We basically go back to 2005-2006, when everything was one colour, I feel this special energy and it was amazing to see this crowd in the stands. When I’m driving I clearly can’t hear them, but I can feel their enthusiasm, and so I hope to give them a good show.”concluded Alonso who, like Carlos Sainz, has the possibility of giving a podium to the Spanish fans who will fill Montmelò on Sunday.