The hypotheses about Alonso’s ‘tomorrow’

Since his move to Aston Martin announced last August, the future of Fernando Alonso it was one of the most discussed topics at the end of 2022, and it continues to be so even today, especially after the four podiums obtained by the Spaniard in the first five races of the world championship. The two-time world champion has referred several times to the continuation of his career in Formula 1, or to new experiences that he could repeat in other categories, such as a new participation in the Indianapolis 500 or the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Le Mans: possible comeback with another champion

Two events that brought different results to number 14, winner of the most famous Endurance race in the world in 2018 and 2019 (in both cases with former F1 drivers such as Sébastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima), but author of failed performances in the United States. While in the latter series (which with a victory would guarantee him recognition of the Triple Crown) he expressed some perplexity about his return, the former Ferrari driver seemed less undecided about the possibility of competing once again in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the future, and especially in the company of one of his current opponents: Max Verstappen.

Alonso without a doubt

In this regard, the Spaniard reiterated this desire, emphasizing his admiration for the Dutchman from Red Bull: “If there was an opportunity to race at Le Mans with Max in the future, I would for sure – he confirmed to the media – we are very good friends and we are always in touch. If I decide to do Le Mans again, I’d like to do it with Verstappen. You know that when he leaves your car with your team mates as you go to rest, you are leaving it with the best drivers, and therefore the car is in the best hands. It would be an honour“.

A ‘shared’ project

This scenario was also made more plausible by the wishes recently expressed by Verstappen, who did not deny his intention to one day be able to have other experiences in the world of competitions. At Le Mans, in reality, the Dutchman already had the opportunity to participate in the race, but in the virtual world, and just like Alonso he closed the doors more to the Indianapolis 500, which is also scheduled for this weekend. Unlike the Spaniard, the number 1 of Red Bull even denied wanting to take to the track in Indianapolis.