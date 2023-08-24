Fernando Alonso is perhaps the most eclectic and at the same time successful driver of the last 30 years of motorsport. 2 world championship titles in Formula 1, as many in WEC and 24 Hours of Le Mans, unfortunate but at least partially competitive appearances at the Indianapolis 500 and the Dakar. From the track to rally raids with one goal: to win.

In Formula 1 and in the WEC he has already made his mark, winning everything possible and many times over. Those who thought that the Indianapolis 500 could be the Oviedo champion’s next priority, however, will be disappointed.

During the interview given on the High Performance podcast, Fernando revealed that he has the Dakar in his heart and the goal is to win the class dedicated to cars, even defining it as an “absolute priority”.

Let me be clear, Formula 1 is always in pole position between his thoughts and his preferences, so much so that he still sees himself as a pilot in the world champion Circus for other years. But at 42 springs it’s right to cultivate dreams that go beyond a single category, the present, and start cultivating those for the future.

“I would like to win the World Championship [di Formula 1]but that’s not the top priority. I am enjoying the process, especially now with Aston Martin to become a contender in the future. I am enjoying my time with the team and the way we are all growing in many different areas.”

#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso Photo by: Toyota Racing

“I’ll try to do the Dakar again, 99%, and that doesn’t mean third championship is less of a priority. It is, but winning the Dakar one day is also a top priority for me. I may have to try for eight years, or ten, or whatever, until one day I get lucky and can fight for the win, but if I win in F1, in endurance and in the Dakar, it will be special for me as a driver and as a person. of challenges”.

Fernando has already taken part in the Dakar. He did it in 2020, just weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to a halt. In that experience he defended the colors of the Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa team and raced with a factory Toyota Hilux.

His ambitions to bring home a great result in the debut edition were extinguished almost immediately. In the second stage he was the protagonist of an accident and was forced to lose several hours to repair his vehicle. This took him out of contention for the final success and the fight for the podium, closing the event in 13th place overall.

However, Alonso managed to take away a partial satisfaction, forming a second place in the stage. In short, a blossoming love – the one with the most famous rally raid in the world – which seems destined to continue in order to be able to grasp a better epilogue, which can leave its mark. But, as mentioned, this is a future project. The present has a precise name: Aston Martin, and only one category: Formula 1.